Man killed in shooting at Waukegan sports bar, police say

Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, December 24, 2022 8:54PM
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting at a north suburban bar early on Christmas Eve Day, police said.

The Saturday shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m. at Stretch's Sports Bar in Waukegan, police said. Officers responded to the bar, located at 200 North Green Bay Road, where they found a Zion man in his 20s who had been shot.

The Waukegan Fire Department transported to the victim to Vista Medical Center, where he died, police said. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Another man in his 20s was hurt in the shooting and self-transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The WPD's Criminal Investigations Division and Major Crime Scene Unit are speaking with a person of interest, but no charges have been filed, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the WPD "Tip-Line" at 847-360-9001. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
