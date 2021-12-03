Christmas Parade

Kids ask if Santa is OK after 6 killed, dozens injured in Waukesha parade attack

By Nick Bohr, WISN
Waukesha kids ask if Santa is OK after Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- There's an element to the Waukesha, Wisconsin parade tragedy that is still lingering for some kids: What happened to Santa and Mrs. Claus?

Some parents said their young children are asking that question since the Clauses are always the final float in the parade.

But, a very well-placed source who wants everyone to know that Santa and Mrs. Claus are just fine, WISN reported.

RELATED: 'Their eyes gleamed': Waukesha Christmas parade victims ID'd, including members of Dancing Grannies

In the wake of the Waukesha parade tragedy, questions linger especially, in the minds of the littlest attendees.

Katie Albright, whose younger daughter was injured, said she's tried to reassure her young children.

One of the more heartbreaking questions she said, centers on Santa.

"We've been struck now with the difficult questions from our kids of why did this happen? Is it going to happen again? Is Santa okay? Did Santa get hurt," she said.

RELATED: Man charged in WI parade crash

Maria Zagorski is a 4k teacher in Waukesha, who has a special relationship with Mrs. Claus, as well as Santa. She was also at the staging area for the float during this year's Christmas parade.

"They were on the float, it was a new float [and] it was beautiful. It was so exciting. They were so excited," Zagorski said.

She said there were even reindeer, but Santa and Mrs. Claus' part in the parade never began.

"All of a sudden, you know, everything went very sad and we heard that the parade was canceled and they were very sad and worried," Zagorski said. "But um, the policemen were there and told them that they would take care of it."

Zagorski wants kids to know Santa and Mrs. Claus weren't hurt and will return to Waukesha.

"I knew that they were okay and I felt bad for the children who couldn't see them, but I want the children and all to know that Santa and Mrs. Claus are fine," she added.

Six people were killed and more than 60 others injured when authorities said Darrell Brooks drove his SUV into the parade. Prosecutors have charged him with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

