Chicago is looking for a tree to serve as the city's 'official' Christmas tree this holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) are looking for the perfect tree to grace Millennium Park and serve as the City's "official" Christmas Tree this holiday season.

Nominations for trees from the Chicagoland area will be accepted at dcase@cityofchicago.org through Oct. 12, 2023.

The city of Chicago's 110th Christmas Tree will once again shine this holiday season in Millennium Park near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

All nominated trees must meet the following criteria:

- Be at least 45 feet or taller;

- Be located less than 50 miles from Chicago's Loop;

- and preferably, be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. (Pine trees are ineligible as they are not sturdy enough.)

Trees that do not meet these criteria will not be considered.

All submissions sent to dcase@cityofchicago.org will need to include:

- The owner(s) name, address, phone and email

- A brief description of why the tree should be Chicago's official Christmas Tree including any background information on the tree that makes it special

- At least two photographs (one from afar and one up close).

Officials will "flip the switch" on Chicago's official Christmas Tree during the lighting ceremony on Nov. 17.

The tree will remain illuminated through early January 2024.

The lighting of the Christmas Tree serves as the centerpiece of the city's annual holiday traditions in Millennium Park.

The city of Chicago's 2022 Holiday Tree, a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, was donated by the Glisovic family of Morton Grove.

This year's festivities will feature many activities, including ice skating at McCormick Tribune Ice Rink.

Refer to MillenniumPark.org for more information.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be one of many free cultural programs to be announced in the coming weeks.