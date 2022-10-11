Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha Christmas parade attack suspect apologizes for disruptions

"I wasn't raised that way and I owe you, your honor, and the court an apology," Brooks told the judge.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Defendant Darrell Brooks appeared in a suit and apologized Monday after he was removed from the courtroom last week before proceedings even began because he kept disrupting the judge.

Brooks is accused of plowing into the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

"I owe you your honor and the court an apology and I am going to stand up as a man and tell the whole court, I apologize, and the bailiffs that I apologize for my actions," Brooks said. "That is not how I was raised."

The jury heard testimony from several witnesses for the state Monday, including Thomas Green, the father of two victims who were injured at the parade, as well as parade attendees and first responders.

Friday was an emotional day in court.

Brooks' ex-girlfriend testified about a violent encounter she says she had with him on the same day of the parade.

The jury also saw graphic police dash-cam video of the scene.

Brooks, who has no legal training, is representing himself at the trial. He has repeatedly disrupted the court proceedings with defiant and outlandish behavior.

More testimony is expected on Tuesday. The trial will stream live on ABC7Chicago.com.