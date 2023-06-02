Wear Orange honors Hadiya Pendleton 10 years after Kenwood shooting death

Gun violence awareness campaign Wear Orange is honoring Hadiya Pendleton 10 years after her Kenwood, Chicago shooting death.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A national movement grew following the death of a Chicago teenager.

Wear Orange is an gun violence awareness campaign. It honors Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed days after performing at the parade for President Barack Obama's second inauguration.

It's been 10 years since Hadiya's death. Several events are planned for this weekend around the country to honor what would have been Hadiya's birthday.

"Here in Chicago, we're doing the Party4Peace," said Cleo Pendleton, Hadiya's mother. "There needs to be a place where people can come to enjoy the things that aren't regularly available."

The event will honor Hadiya but will also be a safe place for people to go. There will be information on different anti-violence resources.

"Not everyone's story is the same," said Cleo. "The more that we have people who have been victims of gun violence speak up and speak to our young people, and talk about it from their perspective, we'll see change."

Cleo Pendleton will also be at an event with BUILD Friday.

