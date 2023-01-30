10 years since Hadiya Pendleton killed in Kenwood shooting weeks after attending Obama inauguration

The 15-year-old had just left a final exam, joining friends at Harsh Park, when a car pulled up and shot at the group.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday marks ten years since Hadiya Pendleton was killed in Chicago gun violence.

In 2013, Pendleton was shot and killed while under a park pavilion in the city's Kenwood neighborhood.

She had performed with a majorette squad at President Obama's second inauguration just a week before her death.

Her parents said time has not diminished their loss.

Pendleton's mom, Cleo, spoke with ABC7 in August about gun violence in Chicago and how she encouraged mothers who have also lost children that healing is personal and takes time.

"It's a process, and it's yours," she said. "If you need to walk and cry, you cry."

Her mother said she can only imagine who Pendleton might have become had she lived.

There are plans to plant a Garden in Hadiya Pendleton's honor at the future site of the Obama Presidential Center, which is now under construction in Jackson Park.