AccuWeather: Beautiful, pleasant Wednesday before heat returns early next week

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 78.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Sunny and beautiful. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 61

Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and possibly a storm. High: 73, Low: 67

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 89, Low: 71

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74

Monday: More heat and humidity. High: 90, Low: 75

Tuesday: Hot. High: 91, Low: 75

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
