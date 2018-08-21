CHICAGO (WLS) --Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 78.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Sunny and beautiful. High: 78, Low: 58
Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 61
Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and possibly a storm. High: 73, Low: 67
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 89, Low: 71
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74
Monday: More heat and humidity. High: 90, Low: 75
Tuesday: Hot. High: 91, Low: 75
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.