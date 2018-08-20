WEATHER

AccuWeather: Clearing with some lingering showers Tuesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Clearing skies with a few lingering showers and storms Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 79, Low: 61

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low 60

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms late in the day. High: 80, Low: 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. High: 89, Low: 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 89, Low: 70

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
