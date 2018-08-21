WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy, with a few showers Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with a breeze and a few showers later Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.


Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 79, Low: 61

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low 60

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms late in the day. High: 80, Low: 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. High: 89, Low: 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 89, Low: 70

