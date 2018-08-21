AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy, with a few showers Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy with a breeze and a few showers later Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 79, Low: 61
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 78, Low: 58
Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low 60
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms late in the day. High: 80, Low: 67
Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. High: 89, Low: 70
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74
Monday: Scattered showers. High: 89, Low: 70
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.