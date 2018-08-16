AccuWeather: Cloudy, muggy with spotty storms Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Cloudy and muggy Thursday afternoon with spotty storms in the area. Highs in the low 80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High: 81, Low: 69
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 67
Sunday: Sunny and warm, but cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 67
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 65
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers early. High: 77, Low: 62
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 58
