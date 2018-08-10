AccuWeather: Fog lifting, scattered showers to follow

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Friday: After some morning fog, partly cloudy skies are forecast with thundershowers this afternoon south of Chicago. High: 82. Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Low: 64
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 66
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 67
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 67
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 89, Low: 69
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a late day storm. High: 82, Low: 68
