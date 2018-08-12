WEATHER

AccuWeather: Hot on Monday with temps reaching 90 degrees

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday will be hot.

Monday: Very warm. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: More humid. High: 92, Low: 72
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 83, Low: 66

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 82. Low: 65

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 81, Low: 63

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 68

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Photos from the wildfires across California
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo birds die in Colorado Springs hail storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash returns to altar
Pepper spray used in Gold Coast store robbery
Chicago woman, 22, shot to death at Skokie hotel
Search continues for missing Rolling Meadows man
National Guard helping demolish abandoned Gary buildings
Public visitation for former Blackhawk Stan Mikita held at United Center
1 dead, 2 injured in 3 related weekend shootings in Harvey, police say
Counterprotesters gather in D.C. as white nationalists rally near White House
Show More
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays the audio
Family of a man who stole and crashed a plane is 'stunned and heartbroken'
Heather Heyer's mom tells crowds in Charlottesville 'it's not all about Heather...it never was'
Man charged with armed robbery in parking lot of Orland Park movie theater
Man, 47, shot during carjacking in Uptown
More News