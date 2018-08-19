AccuWeather: Mild with partly cloudy skies

CHICAGO (WLS) --Strong afternoon storms possible on Monday. Highs in 80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thundershowers. High: 81, Low: 69
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers ending by late afternoon. High: 79, Low: 61
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 59
Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 81, Low 62
Friday: Increasing clouds with storms by the afternoon. . High: 80, Low: 67
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 87, Low: 71
Sunday: Hot. High: 92, Low: 74
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.