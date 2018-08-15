WEATHER

AccuWeather: Partly cloudy Thursday, rain possible away from the lake

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Showers possible Thursday, mostly away from the lake.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High: 81, Low: 69

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 67

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 67

Monday: Partly cloudy with storms late in the day. High: 82, Low: 65

Tuesday: Clearing and nice. High: 77, Low: 62

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 77, Low: 58

