AccuWeather: Warm with a strong lake breeze on Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A sunny and warm day Saturday, but the breeze of the lake will be strong and temperatures along the shore will be cooler. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm with a strong lake breeze. High: 87, Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm with a strong lake breeze. High: 88, Low: 70

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 89, Low: 68
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 65

Friday: Partly cloudy with storms late. High: 84. Low: 66

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
