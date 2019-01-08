WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with single-digit wind chills Wednesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and breezy with wind chills in the single digits Wednesday. Highs in the low-20s.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and much colder. High: 24, Low: 14

Thursday: Partly cloudy and still cold. High: 29, Low: 21

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 34, Low: 26

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 24
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 32, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 36, Low: 25

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy. High: 40, Low: 30

