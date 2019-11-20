Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little warmer Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and a little warmer Wednesday. Highs in the mid-40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 46, Low: 40
Thursday: Mild, rainy, windy. High: 56, Low: 30
Friday: Sunny, chilly. High: 37, Low: 28
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 28
Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry. High: 43, Low: 33
Monday: Mostly clear, warming back up. High: 46, Low: 41
Tuesday: Rainy. High: 48, Low: 45
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Judge delays ruling on new trial petition in murder case of former Chicago Bears' pregnant girlfriend