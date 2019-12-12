Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy, not as cold Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and breezy, but not as cold Thursday night. Lows around 30.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Overcast, with drizzle and flurries. High: 41, Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 36, Low: 19

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 20

Monday: Cloudy, chance of snow. High: 31, Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 28, Low: 12

Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High: 26, Low: 17

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 36, Low: 20



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men found shot, 1 killed, on Chicago's South Side
Man charged with murder in Howard CTA train station shooting
3 teens shot near Julian HS on South Side
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
Orland Park educator faces grooming charge
Boy, 3, struck by stray bullet in Lawndale
4 teens hospitalized for suspected overdoses at South Side school
Show More
What to know about 'All in the Family,' 'Good Times' live holiday special
Man, 19, charged in death of nurse in Little Village
CPS to seek public input on school funding
Family originally from Northbrook killed in New Zealand volcano eruption
Great Chicago Light Fight: Monee Christmas light display the talk of the block
More TOP STORIES News