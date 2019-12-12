Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy, not as cold Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and breezy, but not as cold Thursday night. Lows around 30.
Friday: Overcast, with drizzle and flurries. High: 41, Low: 30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 36, Low: 19
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 20
Monday: Cloudy, chance of snow. High: 31, Low: 19
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 28, Low: 12
Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High: 26, Low: 17
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 36, Low: 20
