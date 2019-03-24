Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool with light rain on Sunday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooler temps on Sunday, with clouds and light showers throughout the day. High in the 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 48, Low: 30

Monday: Cold, chilly lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 25

Tuesday: Not as chilly. High: 45, Low: 29

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 54, Low: 43

Thursday: Cloudy, milder with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 49

Friday: Falling temps. High: 54, Low: 33

Saturday Light rain and chilly. High: 45, Low: 31



