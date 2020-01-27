Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday. Highs in the mid 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy. High: 35, Low: 28

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 34, Low: 27

Wednesday: Cloudy, flurries. High: 34, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35, Low: 25

Friday: Chance of snow. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Wintry mix possible. High: 39, Low: 30

Sunday: Warmer. High: 42, Low: 32



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois previously owned helicopter involved in crash that killed Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
CPD officers credit Narcan with saving man's life on West Side
Man accused of tampering with gas line at Kane Co. home
School coaches, family members among victims in chopper crash with Bryant
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
Show More
Family affair: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys
How to spot 2020 US census scams: BBB
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
Bears to hike season ticket prices in 2020
Doctors remove tapeworm from Austin man's brain
More TOP STORIES News