Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy overnight, sprinkles by daybreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase Sunday night, with sprinkles by daybreak. Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Humid, brief showers. High: 86, Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, more storms. High: 84, Low: 65

Thursday: Showers, storms end. High: 77, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 72, Low: 54

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 49

Sunday: Mild, dry. High: 73, Low: 50


