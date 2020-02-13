Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light rain/snow mix Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday night with a light rain and snow mix. Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Accuweather Alert Day. Winter Storm Watch: Rain/snow mix turning to snow. High: 35, Low: 27

Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day. Windy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 16

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 24, Low: 12

Friday: Partly cloudy, cold with flurries. High: 24, Low: 12

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 16

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. High: 36, Low: 25

Monday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 42, Low: 37



