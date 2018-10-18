Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light showers Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Clouds increasing Friday with some light showers. Highs in the mid-50s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Breezy with light showers. High: 57, Low: 43
Saturday: Windy, showers at times. High: 50, Low: 30
Sunday: Mostly sunny and quite chilly. High: 47, Low: 37
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 59, Low: 42
Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 57, Low: 38
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chillier. High: 54, Low: 37
Thursday: A few showers. High: 55, Low: 40
