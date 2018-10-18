WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light showers Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Clouds increasing Friday with some light showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Breezy with light showers. High: 57, Low: 43

Saturday: Windy, showers at times. High: 50, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny and quite chilly. High: 47, Low: 37

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 59, Low: 42

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 57, Low: 38

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chillier. High: 54, Low: 37

Thursday: A few showers. High: 55, Low: 40

