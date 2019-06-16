Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers mainly late Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers late Saturday. Lows in the 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Storms to the south. High: 71, Low: 56

Monday: Slow clearing. High: 74, Low: 57

Tuesday: Dry. High: 77 Low: 60

Wednesday: Afternoon storms. High: 74, Low: 61

Thursday: Showers early. High: 73, Low: 63

Friday: Dry and warm. High: 83, Low: 70

Saturday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 73


More TOP STORIES News