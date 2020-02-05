Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, with snow arriving by evening Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with snow arriving by evening Wednesday. Up to six inches could fall by Thursday. Highs in the upper 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow by evening. High: 32, Low: 27

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert day: Two to six inches of snow expected. High: 29, Low: 20

Friday: Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny. High: 31, Low: 22

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 32, Low: 22

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered light snow. High: 34, Low: 28

Monday: Cloudy, flurries. High: 38, Low: 30

Tuesday: Cloudy, wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 26



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unmasking 'Crooked, Illinois' as nation's top corrupt state
Street musician stabbed on Loop Red Line platform, woman in custody
Chicago Weather: High waves, snow in forecast midweek
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
Nancy Pelosi rips up her paper copy of Trump's State of the Union
'I have the Coronavirus': Man wearing sign sprays Lysol on Joliet Walmart merchandise
Show More
Romeoville boy with autism wins national award
Future of historic Gary high school still unclear more than a year after closing
Illinois lawmakers largely don't know what to expect from Trump's State of the Union address
Designated survivor: What to know about government's contingency plan
First woman to lead IRS crime unit in Chicago gives first TV interview
More TOP STORIES News