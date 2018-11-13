Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and blustery

WEATHER

CHICAGO (WLS)
Sunny and cold on Wednesday. Highs in low 30s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 34, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain to the south and east. High: 42, Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer. High: 45, Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 37, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 35, Low: 21

Monday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 40, Low: 32

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 44, Low: 32


