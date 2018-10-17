WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cold but clear

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cold but clear Wednesday night, with lows ranging from the upper-20s to mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 55, Low: 41

Friday: Windy with isolated rain in the afternoon. High: 54, Low: 43

Saturday: Showers likely and windy. High: 51, Low: 31

Sunday: Dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 36

Monday: Sunny and a little warmer. High: 54, Low: 38

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 55, Low: 38

Wednesday: Sunny and cool fall day. High: 56, Low: 42

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florida family spells out 'HELP' in logs after riding out Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
October snowfall in Chicagoland
Hurricane Michael: 'Nothing left' after storm's rampage in Florida Panhandle; 13 killed
More Weather
Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in J.B. Pritzker campaign
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Would-be robber fatally shot by victim in Lindenhurst identified
FBI asks for the public's help in finding missing Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs
Will County sheriff's deputies shot while serving drug warrant in Joliet
Texas football team waves to children's hospital patients for 'Wave of Love'
Mom spanks teen son with her belt after he took off in her BMW
Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Michael arrive at PAWS Chicago
Show More
Stephen Hawking in final book: 'There is no God'
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Al's Italian Beef celebrates 80 years by slinging 80-cent sandwiches Thursday
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, placed in oven
More News