Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Dense fog, rain turning to snow; Winter Weather Advisory in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter Weather Advisory in effect after 6 p.m. with dense fog and rain turning to snow Friday night. Lows in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 30

Sunday: Cloudy. High: 35, Low: 29

Monday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 34, Low: 28

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 36, Low: 29

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 25

Thursday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 34, Low: 26

Friday: Cloudy but dry. High: 36, Low: 27



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
Jury finds man guilty of killing Hinsdale mother at her home
Racist flyer found along busy street in Lakeview East
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow possible by Saturday AM
Man shot during robbery in Rogers Park on Far North Side
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
ABC7's Paul Meincke recovering from open heart surgery
Show More
Insulin costs capped at $100 monthly in Illinois
Great Lakes Naval Station lockdown: Gate runner was employee
Marijuana stolen from Midway cannabis amnesty box, police say
Mixed-income housing allows Sugar Grove seniors to 'age in place'
Man charged with posing as delivery driver in Albany Park sex assault
More TOP STORIES News