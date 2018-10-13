Chicago AccuWeather: Dry and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chilly and evening showers on Sunday. Highs in 50s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving in the early evening. High: 55, Low: 39
Monday: Clear skies and cold. High: 46, Low: 33
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 52, Low: 37
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 51, Low: 36
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 60, Low: 48
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 64, Low: 46
Saturday: Breezy and cooler. High: 58, Low: 40
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.