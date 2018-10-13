WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Dry and cold

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chilly and evening showers on Sunday. Highs in 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving in the early evening. High: 55, Low: 39

Monday: Clear skies and cold. High: 46, Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 52, Low: 37

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 51, Low: 36

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 60, Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 64, Low: 46

Saturday: Breezy and cooler. High: 58, Low: 40


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
October snowfall in Chicagoland
Hurricane Michael: 'Nothing left' after storm's rampage in Florida Panhandle; 13 killed
Tropical Storm Michael: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 6 killed
More Weather
Top Stories
March to the Polls to encourage women, young voters
Shooting on I-57 wounds 3, shuts down expressway for hours
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
Open House Chicago opens doors of city's unique buildings
Chicago plays starring role in 'Widows' movie
Spontaneous caravan of migrants winds way through Honduras
Lyric Opera of Chicago, musicians' union reach tentative contract agreement
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Show More
Hurricane Michael: Satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach
Chile's annual 'Zombie Walk'
'Super Hero' boy feeds the homeless
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Texas
Funeral of 4 sisters killed in limo crash set for Saturday
More News