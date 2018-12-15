WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Foggy start to Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A foggy start to Sunday with highs near 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Fog early. High: 48, Low: 30

Monday: Not as mild. High: 37, Low: 25

Tuesday: Dry and pleasant. High: 44, Low: 30

Wednesday: Clouds thicken. High: 47, Low: 40
Thursday: Light rain. High: 48, Low: 37

Friday: Rain early. High: 39, Low: 30

Saturday: Clearing. High: 38, Low: 26


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute
Winter storm wallops Southeast, wipes out power to 500K
More Weather
Top Stories
Man dies trying to save dog at McKinley Park Lagoon
Round Lake woman, who miscarried after being shot, dies
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
Bar chain to change the name of its 'Crack Fries' due to drug epidemic
Police seek help in identifying young woman killed in Ingleside crash
Aldermanic candidate to stay on ballot after Madigan ally drops challenge
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Quick Tip: Know your rights with utility companies
Show More
Obamacare enrollment continues despite judge striking down the law
Kanye reignites Drake feud on Twitter, alleges threats
Mercy Hospital shooting victims remembered with vigil
Children get a magical ride to 'North Pole'
Illinois GOP stunned after Rauner admits to recruiting 4 others to run for governor
More News