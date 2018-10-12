WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Freeze warning, frost advisories in effect Friday morning with periods of rain

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect for the Chicago area Friday until 9 a.m. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Chilly with a few clouds, light rain south. High: 45, Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 54, Low: 40

Sunday: A few showers late. High: 52, Low: 37

Monday: Clear skies and chilly. High: 48, Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 53, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 56, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 64, Low: 47


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael 2018: 'Nothing left" after storm's rampage in Florida Panhandle; At least 6 killed
Tropical Storm Michael: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 6 killed
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
When we typically see our first freeze in Chicago
More Weather
Top Stories
Chicago filing new lawsuit against DOJ over sanctuary city policy
Hurricane Michael 2018: 'Nothing left" after storm's rampage in Florida Panhandle; At least 6 killed
VP Pence visiting Springfield; Former VP Biden vising Hammond Friday
Kanye West at White House, in 'MAGA' hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show
Pritzker, Rauner square off in final debate before Illinois general election
Rogers Park killer still on the loose, 2nd victim remembered, businesses suffer
Selena Gomez has full support of her friends and family as she seeks treatment
$20,000 reward offered in murder of former Simeon HS basketball star in LA
Show More
Police board clears officer who shot teen in back of head in 2012
Driver cited in crash outside Chicago Theater
Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance to support girls' education
Neuqua Valley High School gears up for 2nd year of Cheer with a Peer
More News