Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid, few storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and humid with a few storms possible Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Hot, humid, few storms. High: 93, Low: 74

Wednesday: Sunny, humid, very hot. High: 95, Low: 75

Thursday: Humid, very hot with rain late. High: 95, Low: 74

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 71

Saturday: Stray storms, cooler lakeside. High: 88, Low: 68

Sunday: Isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny and still warm. High 87, Low: 68


