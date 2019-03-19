Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, rain after midnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds Tuesday evening with rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 49, Low: 34: Gradual clearing. High: 51, Low: 33: Sunny, windy, cooler by the lake. High: 43, Low: 27Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 53, Low: 35: Cloudy with patchy light rain. High: 52, Low: 33: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 36, Low: 23: Sunny and not as chilly. High: 45, Low: 28