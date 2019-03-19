Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, rain after midnight

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds Tuesday evening with rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 49, Low: 34

Thursday: Gradual clearing. High: 51, Low: 33

Friday: Sunny, windy, cooler by the lake. High: 43, Low: 27

Saturday Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 53, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with patchy light rain. High: 52, Low: 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 36, Low: 23

Tuesday: Sunny and not as chilly. High: 45, Low: 28



