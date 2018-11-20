WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Lake-effect snow early and cold Tuesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lake-effect snow early Tuesday and cold with some sun later. Lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Lake-effect snow early and cold. High: 33, Low: 27

Wednesday:Still cold. High: 35, Low: 25
Thursday: Cold and dry. High: 38, Low: 32

Friday: Breezy, with rain in the evening. High: 47, Low: 40

Saturday: Morning rain. High: 48, Low: 36

Sunday: Rain/snow mix late in the day. High: 40, Low: 33

Monday: Colder with snow showers. High: 30, Low: 21

