Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain ends, windy, cooler Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light rain ends, windy and cooler Sunday night. Lows in the mid-20's.

Monday: Windy, 30's by the lake. High: 40, Low: 25

Tuesday: Not as breezy. High: 45, Low: 29

Wednesday: Milder. High: 56, Low: 47

Thursday: Cloudy with showers late. High: 64, Low: 40

Friday: Periods of rain. High:49, Low: 37

Saturday Rain to snow. High: 38, Low: 23

Sunday: Flurries possible. High: 39, Low: 20



