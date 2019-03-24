Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain ends, windy, cooler Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light rain ends, windy and cooler Sunday night. Lows in the mid-20's.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Windy, 30's by the lake. High: 40, Low: 25: Not as breezy. High: 45, Low: 29: Milder. High: 56, Low: 47: Cloudy with showers late. High: 64, Low: 40: Periods of rain. High:49, Low: 37Rain to snow. High: 38, Low: 23: Flurries possible. High: 39, Low: 20