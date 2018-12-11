WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Light wintry mix into Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Light wintry mix into Wednesday morning with highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Morning wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 27
Thursday: Evening rain. High: 40, Low: 34

Friday: Morning rain. High: 42, Low: 32

Saturday: Some sun. High: 44, Low: 30

Sunday: Quiet. High: 43, Low: 28

Monday: Dry. High: 39, Low: 25

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 38, Low: 22

