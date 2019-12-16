Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy and chilly Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It will be mainly cloudy and chilly Monday, with highs in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 21

Tuesday: Sunny, windy, cold. High: 35, Low: 18

Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High: 26, Low: 14

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warming up. High: 38, Low: 28

Friday: Cloudy, mild. High: 44, Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 45, Low: 31

Sunday: Still dry. High: 42, Low: 29




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man gropes, restrains girl, 16, on CTA Brown Line train: police
Family IDs victims in deadly West Pullman house fire as husband, wife
Chicago inmate dies after throat slashed at MCC: officials
Local Cannabis Social Equity applicants want licenses, struggle applying
Woman, 23, shot while asleep inside Englewood home: police
Teen girl shot in head on South Side
Sunday is the last day for ACA open enrollment
Show More
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Man found eaten by alligator actually died of meth overdose
Video shows North Carolina officer slamming, dragging middle school student
1 dead after car crashes, catches fire near Old Post Office in South Loop
Severe weather moves across country; Chicago area will likely see trace snow: IDOT
More TOP STORIES News