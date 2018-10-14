WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mild with evening showers

After a sunny start, clouds increase with rain showers after sunset. Highs in the 50s.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving in the early evening. High: 55, Low: 39

Monday: Clear skies and cold. High: 46, Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 55, Low: 37

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 51, Low: 36

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 60, Low: 48

Friday: Increasing clouds with light showers. High: 61, Low: 46

Saturday: Windy and cooler. High: 54, Low: 40


