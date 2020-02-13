Chicago AccuWeather: Mix of rain, snow Tuesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5965742" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and snow mix turns to snow Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for multiple counties in Illinois. Up to six inches possible in some areas. Highs in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Accuweather Alert Day. Rain/snow mix turning to snow. High: 35, Low: 27: Accuweather Alert Day. Windy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 16: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 26, Low: 12: Partly cloudy, cold with flurries. High: 24, Low: 12: Sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 16: Sunny and breezy. High: 36, Low: 25: Cloudy and rainy. High: 42, Low: 37