Chicago AccuWeather: Mix of rain, snow Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and snow mix turns to snow Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for multiple counties in Illinois. Up to six inches possible in some areas. Highs in the mid-30s.

7-day weather forecast

Tuesday: Accuweather Alert Day. Rain/snow mix turning to snow. High: 35, Low: 27

Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day. Windy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 16

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 26, Low: 12

Friday: Partly cloudy, cold with flurries. High: 24, Low: 12

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 16

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. High: 36, Low: 25

Monday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 42, Low: 37



