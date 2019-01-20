WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning flurries on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures will be in the teens on Monday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 15, Low: 10

Tuesday: Wintry mix of snow will fall late Tuesday. High: 36, Low: 34
Wednesday: Morning snow. High: 36, Low: 10

Thursday: Snow showers. High: 23, Low: 2

Friday: Snow showers and dangerous cold. High: 7, Low: -1

Saturday: Cold. High: 18, Low: 13

Sunday: Quiet. High: 15, Low: 7


