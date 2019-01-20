Temperatures will be in the teens on Monday.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly cloudy with flurries. High: 15, Low: 10Wintry mix of snow will fall late Tuesday. High: 36, Low: 34Morning snow. High: 36, Low: 10Snow showers. High: 23, Low: 2Snow showers and dangerous cold. High: 7, Low: -1Cold. High: 18, Low: 13Quiet. High: 15, Low: 7