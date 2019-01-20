CHICAGO (WLS) --Temperatures will be in the teens on Monday.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 15, Low: 10
Tuesday: Wintry mix of snow will fall late Tuesday. High: 36, Low: 34
Wednesday: Morning snow. High: 36, Low: 10
Thursday: Snow showers. High: 23, Low: 2
Friday: Snow showers and dangerous cold. High: 7, Low: -1
Saturday: Cold. High: 18, Low: 13
Sunday: Quiet. High: 15, Low: 7
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.