Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, cloudy, chilly Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain, followed by clouds and chilly temperatures. Highs in the 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Chilly with morning rain. High: 68, Low: 54

Friday: Sunny day, storms at night. High: 75, Low: 60

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers, storms. High: 77, Low: 65

Sunday Cloudy, humid with showers, storms. High: 85, Low: 69

Monday: Hit or miss storms, cloudy. High: 82, Low: 64

Tuesday: Warm and mainly dry. High: 80, Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny, warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 68


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in fiery semi crash, explosion on I-94 in Racine Co.
FBI agents raid Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward Office
2 charged in shooting death of Kenosha boy, 5
MIRACLE ON METRA: Man's life saved by stranger on train
2 Illinois National Guard soldiers, semi driver injured in collision
ADORABLE VIDEO: Chunky bulldog insists on using cat flap
'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
Show More
Cook Co. property tax bills due Aug. 1 posted online ahead of mailing
Fresh food market opens in Austin
Grandmother arrested for buying heroin with grandson, deputies say
VIDEO: Australian detective interrupts own news conference, tackles suspect
Marijuana use doubles in U.S. pregnant women to 1 in 14
More TOP STORIES News