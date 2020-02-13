Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and cold Friday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5932027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest full seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold Friday night with frigid wind chills. Lows in the teens.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, light snow. High: 32, Low: 24: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 34, Low: 26: Cloudy with scattered rain but milder temps. High: 40, Low: 30: Mostly cloudy with flurries early. High: 34, Low: 16: Sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 13: Sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 22: Sunny and warming up. High: 37, Low: 26