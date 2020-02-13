Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and cold Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold Friday night with frigid wind chills. Lows in the teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, light snow. High: 32, Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 34, Low: 26

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain but milder temps. High: 40, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries early. High: 34, Low: 16

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 13

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 22

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 37, Low: 26



