Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly clear and cold Monday night with lows in the mid- to upper-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and quiet. High: 45, Low: 32

Wednesday: More clouds. High: 47, Low: 38

Thursday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 45, Low: 31
Friday: Cloudy with sprinkles and flurries early. High: 38, Low: 28

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 35, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 36, Low: 28

