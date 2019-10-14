Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and chilly Monday night with lows around 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, brief showers, warmer. High: 63, Low: 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly again. High: 52, Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 56, Low: 41

Friday: Sunny and milder. High: 62, Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 65, Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 64, Low: 54

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms. High: 62, Low: 44



