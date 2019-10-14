Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and chilly Monday night with lows around 40.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, brief showers, warmer. High: 63, Low: 43: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly again. High: 52, Low: 38: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 56, Low: 41: Sunny and milder. High: 62, Low: 49: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 65, Low: 51: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 64, Low: 54: Rain and thunderstorms. High: 62, Low: 44