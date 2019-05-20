Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler Sunday night. Lows in the 40's.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cool, dry and quiet. High: 57, Low: 42

Tuesday: Light rain. High: 58, Low: 51

Wednesday: Morning storms. High: 78, Low: 63

Thursday: Warm with brief storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Friday: Warm and summer-like. High: 85, Low: 70

Saturday: Warm with few storms. High: 83, Low: 66

Sunday: Few storms. High: 79, Low: 63


