Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, lake snow showers

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with lake snow showers. Trace to 2 inches possible. Highs in 20s.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for Lake County (Ill.).
Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake showers. High: 28, Low: 13

Tuesday:Partly cloudy and dry. High: 30, Low: 24

Wednesday:Snow in the morning, possibly ending as light rain. 1-3 inches of snow . High: 36, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 34, Low: 15

Friday: Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 25
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a little light rain. High: 40, Low: 32

Sunday: Cloudy with rain early. Falling temps. High: 47, Low: 29

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
