Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, lake snow showers

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy with lake snow showers. Trace to 2 inches possible. Highs in 20s.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for Lake County (Ill.).
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake showers. High: 28, Low: 13
Tuesday:Partly cloudy and dry. High: 30, Low: 24
Wednesday:Snow in the morning, possibly ending as light rain. 1-3 inches of snow . High: 36, Low: 23
Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 34, Low: 15
Friday: Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 25
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a little light rain. High: 40, Low: 32
Sunday: Cloudy with rain early. Falling temps. High: 47, Low: 29
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.