WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, temps keep rising

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy Thursday night, but temperatures continue to rise. Lows in the upper teens rising into the upper-20s by morning.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Saturday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain. High: 39, Low: 37

Sunday: Foggy with drizzle. High: 44, Low: 39

Monday: Cloudy and mild with rain showers. High: 52, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder. High: 33, Low: 26
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 34, Low: 29

Thursday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 25, Low: 17

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads across area Friday
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to snowed-in elderly couple
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
More Weather
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads across area Friday
Metra delays continue as track repairs change train departure platforms at Union Station
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
New law allows patients to opt for medical marijuana instead of opioids
Study: Many kids in US use too much toothpaste, don't brush enough
CPD announces implementation of 'smart policing technology' in 4 districts
Multiple injuries after escalator malfunctions, moves too fast
Show More
Woman poses as licensed Walgreens pharmacist for 10 years
Teen accused of vandalizing a Hindu temple with spray-painted crosses, religious phrases
Man on tractor, charged with stalking, leads police on chase
More News