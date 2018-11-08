Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mainly cloudy Thursday, with light snow starting at night. Highs around 40.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry with light snow at night. High: 40, Low: 28
Friday: Snow showers expected. High: 36, Low: 22
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 24
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 39, Low: 27
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow. High: 37, Low: 20
Tuesday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 23
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 40, Low: 29
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.