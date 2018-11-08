WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mainly cloudy Thursday, with light snow starting at night. Highs around 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry with light snow at night. High: 40, Low: 28

Friday: Snow showers expected. High: 36, Low: 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 39, Low: 27

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow. High: 37, Low: 20

Tuesday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 40, Low: 29

