Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with drizzle Tuesday. highs reaching 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzle. High: 40, Low: 24

Wednesday: Overcast with wintry mix turning to rain. High: 42, Low: 23

Thursday: Cold, dry. High: 29, Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 32, Low: 30

Saturday: Wintry mix early. High: 36, Low: 6

Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 16, Low: -2

Monday: Slightly cloudy, mild. High: 20, Low: 8



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
