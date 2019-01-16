Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light snow

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy with light snow overnight. Lows in the mid-20s.
Thursday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 33, Low: 23
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow starting late. High: 29, Low: 24
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert: Cold and snow. High: 26, Low: 12
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 16, Low: 0
Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 18, Low: 15
Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 27, Low: 20
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with more snow possible. High: 25, Low: 8
