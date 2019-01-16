WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light snow

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with light snow overnight. Lows in the mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 33, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow starting late. High: 29, Low: 24
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert: Cold and snow. High: 26, Low: 12

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 16, Low: 0

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 18, Low: 15

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 27, Low: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with more snow possible. High: 25, Low: 8

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
More Weather
Top Stories
City inspectors find violations at R. Kelly's West Loop studio
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Sambuca, Italy homes for sale for a dollar
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Northbrook home destroyed by fire; 2 others damaged
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos
Dog falls through ice, rescued from freezing water
Show More
Illinois parents to be sentenced in starvation death of 6-year-old boy
Karen Pence teaching art at school that bans gay students, parents
Woman ticketed for honking at officer
Toddler found dead in freezing temps after escaping home
More News